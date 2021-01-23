UrduPoint.com
Gas Supply To CNG Stations Resumes For 12 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 11:44 PM

Gas supply to CNG stations resumes for 12 hours

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has decided to resume gas supply to CNG stations for 12 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has decided to resume gas supply to CNG stations for 12 hours.

According to official spokesperson, gas supply to CNG sector will remain open on Sunday from 6am to 6pm.

The decision was taken in view of improvement in current gas 'demand and supply' situation, it was added.

