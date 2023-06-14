Gas supply to CNG stations suspended in KP: Notification

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Wednesday has notified that the gas supply to all CNG stations across the province would remain suspended till June 16 due to cyclonic storm "BIPARJOY" over the east-central Arabian Sea which had affected arrival of LNG shipment.

A notification issued here said that the gas supply has been suspended due to sudden depletion of system pack and on account of acute shortage of gas supplies, adding that gas supply would be immediately restored as and when optimum system pack is maintained.

It said that the optimum system pack could be maintained till June 16 therefore the CNG sector was requested to extend cooperation till achievement of healthy system pack.

Meanwhile, Chairman All Pakistan CNG Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fazal Muqeem Khan addressing a press conference assured to extend full cooperation with the government in national interes