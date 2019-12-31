UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas Supply To General Industry Restored

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 09:21 PM

Gas supply to general industry restored

Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) announced that gas supply to general industry has been restored on Tuesday despite severe weather conditions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) announced that gas supply to general industry has been restored on Tuesday despite severe weather conditions.

The SNGPL had successfully managed to mitigate the gas crisis, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Currently, domestic sector consumption has reached approximately 1263 MMCFD owing to change in climate and extreme weather conditions. Last year, average consumption of domestic sector during December remained 831 MMCFD only.

The SNGPL combated the sharp increase in demand by diverting record RLNG to domestic consumers.

The SNGPL had provided more than three times the LNG to domestic consumers this December compared to last year that was why the system had stabilized and industry was being opened today.

Reconnection of CNG sector in Punjab would be carried out following the resumption of supplies to non zero rated industrial sector in Punjab, it said.

Related Topics

Weather CNG Punjab Gas Crisis December Gas Industry SNGPL

Recent Stories

NCM warns of poor horizontal visibility due to fog

26 minutes ago

Protestors set US embassy on fire in Baghdad

32 minutes ago

Prime Minister paying special attention on destitu ..

5 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister seeks emergence of umbrella of ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority's performa ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister directs best security arrang ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.