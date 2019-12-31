Gas supply to general industry restored

Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) announced that gas supply to general industry has been restored on Tuesday despite severe weather conditions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited ( SNGPL ) announced that gas supply to general industry has been restored on Tuesday despite severe weather conditions.

The SNGPL had successfully managed to mitigate the gas crisis, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Currently, domestic sector consumption has reached approximately 1263 MMCFD owing to change in climate and extreme weather conditions. Last year, average consumption of domestic sector during December remained 831 MMCFD only.

The SNGPL combated the sharp increase in demand by diverting record RLNG to domestic consumers.

The SNGPL had provided more than three times the LNG to domestic consumers this December compared to last year that was why the system had stabilized and industry was being opened today.

Reconnection of CNG sector in Punjab would be carried out following the resumption of supplies to non zero rated industrial sector in Punjab, it said.