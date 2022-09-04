Gas supply to Quetta city restored

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Soon after the visit of Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif to Balochistan, gas supply was restored to Quetta city.

Heavy rains and devastating floods had washed away 24-inch and 12-inch gas pipelines, passing under the riverbed near Bibi Nani Bridge on 19 August.

The damage caused by rains have resulted in suspension of gas supply to parts of the province.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his day-long visit to Balochistan reviewed the Bibi Nani Bridge and inspected the gas pipeline restoration work being conducted by the technical teams of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

He, on the occasion directed the SSGC authorities to restore gas supply as soon as possible.

"Initially gas supply to Quetta has been restored," SSGC officials told the media, adding, that the supply of the gas will also be ensured to other areas shortly.

People of the province were facing problems and great inconvenience in absence of gas and power supply.