Gas Supply To Rawalpindi Consumers Maintained At Standard Pressure: GM

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Gas supply to Rawalpindi consumers maintained at standard pressure: GM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) General Manager of Rawalpindi region, Umar Hayat Wednesday said that required gas is being provided to consumers in Rawalpindi at standard pressure.

In a statement he said that the control room at the Regional Office in Rawalpindi is continuously monitoring the gas supply, ensuring the timely resolution of consumer complaints.

Umar Hayat said that there have been no widespread complaints regarding gas unavailability from any area in the city.

To address individual concerns, the department’s emergency teams are working around the clock to resolve complaints promptly.

He also urged consumers to exercise caution when using gas during the winter season, warning that negligence in gas usage could lead to unpleasant accidents.

