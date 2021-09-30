Gas supply to remain suspended in many area due to repair work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Gas supply will remain suspended to many parts of the city due to repair and maintenance work on main gas supply pipeline.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) is carrying out emergency maintenance repair activity on its main line feeding gas to Gulbahar, Bhana Mari, Safiabad, Dabgari, Kohat Road Industrial Estate, University Town and CNGs stations along Ring Road.

The gas supply of following areas will remain suspended from tonight 30/9/21 2130 hours till 01/10/21 0400 hours.

The areas include Gulbahar, Ijazabad and adjacent areas, City Circular Road and adjacent areas, Jameel Chowk, Phandu Road and adjacent areas, Safi abad, Superior Science College and adjacent areas, Bhana Mari, Kohat Road I, Dabgari and adjacent areas, CNGs stations along Ring Road from Zakori Bridge to Hayatabad Toll Plaza and University Town and adjacent areas.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has requested dwellers of industrial areas to take extreme caution and switch off all gas run appliances during shutdown hours.