UrduPoint.com

Gas Supply To Remain Suspended In Many Area Due To Repair Work

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 10:40 AM

Gas supply to remain suspended in many area due to repair work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Gas supply will remain suspended to many parts of the city due to repair and maintenance work on main gas supply pipeline.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) is carrying out emergency maintenance repair activity on its main line feeding gas to Gulbahar, Bhana Mari, Safiabad, Dabgari, Kohat Road Industrial Estate, University Town and CNGs stations along Ring Road.

The gas supply of following areas will remain suspended from tonight 30/9/21 2130 hours till 01/10/21 0400 hours.

The areas include Gulbahar, Ijazabad and adjacent areas, City Circular Road and adjacent areas, Jameel Chowk, Phandu Road and adjacent areas, Safi abad, Superior Science College and adjacent areas, Bhana Mari, Kohat Road I, Dabgari and adjacent areas, CNGs stations along Ring Road from Zakori Bridge to Hayatabad Toll Plaza and University Town and adjacent areas.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has requested dwellers of industrial areas to take extreme caution and switch off all gas run appliances during shutdown hours.

Related Topics

Road Safi Kohat Superior Gas All From SNGPL

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th September 2021

2 hours ago
 DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market ..

DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market developments

10 hours ago
 Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on f ..

Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on first day of Seamless Middle Ea ..

11 hours ago
 Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and ..

Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and DAFZA to participate in UAE KY ..

11 hours ago
 Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Developmen ..

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Development Bank

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.