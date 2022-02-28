Gas supply to remain suspended in various areas

Gas supply to various localities will remain suspended due to maintenance and repair work of 8 inches diameter gas pipeline to connect Jhang Road to gas supply line, here on Tuesday (March 01, 2022)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Gas supply to various localities will remain suspended due to maintenance and repair work of 8 inches diameter gas pipeline to connect Jhang Road to gas supply line, here on Tuesday (March 01, 2022).

According to a spokesman of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), the gas supply will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Shadab Colony, Gulfishan Colony, Ali Housing Colony, Lakkar Mandi, Ayub Colony, Sheikh Colony, Partab Nagar, Altaf Ganj, Naseer Abad, Lal Mills Chowk, Sir Syed Town, Dijkot Road, College Road Samanabad and their adjacent localities on Tuesday.