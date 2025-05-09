Open Menu

Gas Supply To Residential Area Restored On Ombudsman’s Orders

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Gas supply to residential area restored on Ombudsman’s orders

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) laid a 100-metre pipeline to resume gas supply to residents of Naqshband Colony in the city on the orders of regional head of Federal Ombudsman’s Office Multan Dr Zahid Malik, officials said on Friday.

Over two dozen residents of Naqshband Colony had filed a complaint with the Wafaqi Mohtasib secretariat stating that gas supply to their homes was suspended for long and all their efforts to invite remedial action fell on deaf ears of the SNGPL officials concerned.

Taking notice of the plight of the colony residents, Dr. Zahid Malik ordered the SNGPL Multan officials to resolve the issue immediately.

Complying with the orders, the SNGPL Multan laid a new gas pipeline restoring the gas supply to the homes of the complainants and submitted compliance report with the office of regional head, the spokesman said in a statement.

