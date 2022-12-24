Gas supply to various localities remained suspended

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) has suspended gas supply to various localities due to immediate repair work on the gas supply line on GT Road at Chamkani Flyover, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The areas wherein the supply of Sui gas was suspended include localities situated on GT Road from Tarnab to Hashtnagri, Old City, Ring Road, and Peshawar Cantonment, including Governor's House, Chief Minister's House, Saddar, Shami Road, Dalzak Road, and Charsadda Road.

According to the company, speedy repair work is being carried out on the supply line and the supply would be restored in the shortest possible time.

Consumers have been directed to put off all gas appliances to prevent themselves from any kind of loss during the gas suspension period.