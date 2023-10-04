Open Menu

Gas Supply To Various Sectors Remain Suspended On Oct 5 :SNGPL

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Gas supply to various sectors remain suspended on Oct 5 :SNGPL

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has said gas supply to the consumers of various sectors including F5, F6, F7, F8, G5, G6, G7 and G8 of the federal capital would be suspended on Thursday from 8 am to 8 pm due to necessary work on gas pipelines at Sector F-8 for improving the gas system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has said gas supply to the consumers of various sectors including F5, F6, F7, F8, G5, G6, G7 and G8 of the Federal capital would be suspended on Thursday from 8 am to 8 pm due to necessary work on gas pipelines at Sector F-8 for improving the gas system.

The spokesman requested the consumers to make alternative fuel arrangements for the said period, said a press release issued here.

Meanwhile, he also appealed to the consumers to keep off all gas-powered appliances and take special precautions during the said time.

Related Topics

Gas All From Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

SFA, SSWMB to start project for recycling of left ..

SFA, SSWMB to start project for recycling of left over food items

7 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: LHC issues notice on bail petition ..

May-9 violence: LHC issues notice on bail petitions of Khadija Shah in two cases

7 minutes ago
 PML-N candidate for MPA involves in electricity th ..

PML-N candidate for MPA involves in electricity theft: LESCO

8 minutes ago
 Rs 3.86 bln recovered during raids this year: FIA

Rs 3.86 bln recovered during raids this year: FIA

8 minutes ago
 Religious scholar calls for curbing smuggling and ..

Religious scholar calls for curbing smuggling and leakages to improve the econom ..

10 minutes ago
 Poor sleep may increase risk of hypertension in wo ..

Poor sleep may increase risk of hypertension in women

10 minutes ago
Peace essential for promotion of economic activiti ..

Peace essential for promotion of economic activities: Commissioner

10 minutes ago
 GB govt allocates funds for missing facilities in ..

GB govt allocates funds for missing facilities in schools

10 minutes ago
 FTO launches countrywide survey for business-frien ..

FTO launches countrywide survey for business-friendly tax reforms: Dr Fayyaz Ran ..

10 minutes ago
 IUB, PHA to work together for beautification of ci ..

IUB, PHA to work together for beautification of city

10 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt implements green color medicine p ..

Balochistan govt implements green color medicine packing

10 minutes ago
 Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venic ..

Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan