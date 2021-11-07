Gas suspension schedule issued

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has issued gas suspension schedule for Monday due to maintenance and repair work of a service line in Faisalabad.

The SNGPL sources said on Sunday that gas supply will remain suspended from Jhal Chowk to Gate Chowk, Faisal Hospital to Allama Iqbal Colony Sammundri Road, People's Colony No.

2, Maqbool Road, Waris Pura, 225-RB Mill Khanwala, Tezab Mill Chowk to Dhuddiwala Stop and in adjacent localities from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday (November 8, 2021).

The consumers should switch off their gas appliances to avoid any untoward incident after restoration of gas supply, he added.