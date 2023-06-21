UrduPoint.com

Gas Suspension Schedule Issued

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Gas suspension schedule issued

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has issued gas suspension schedule due to maintenance and repair work of main gas pipeline for connection Jaranwala Road to Satiana Road area with it on Thursday (June 22, 2023).

According to SNGPL sources here on Wednesday, the gas supply would remain suspended for 12 hours from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

from Teezab Mill Chowk to Dhuddiwala Last Stop area, Kehkashan Colony No.1 & 2, Peoples Colony No.1 & 2, Noor Pur, 40 Kothian Road, Khan Model Colony, Shehzad Colony, Fayyaz Colony, Rachna Town, Jhal Chowk to Fish Farm area, Faisal Hospital to Novelty Bridge area, Sammundri Road, Elahi Abad, Muhammad Nagar, Garden Mohallah, main Satiana Road, main Jaranwala Road and their adjacent localities on June 22 (Thursday).

The consumers should switch off their gas appliances to avoid any untoward incident after restoration of gas supply, he added.

