UrduPoint.com

Gas Suspension Schedule Issued

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 02:41 AM

Gas suspension schedule issued

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has issued gas suspension schedule due to maintenance and repair work of main gas pipeline for connection Jaranwala Road to Satiana Road area with it on Thursday (June 22, 2023).

According to SNGPL sources here on Wednesday, the gas supply would remain suspended for 12 hours from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

from Teezab Mill Chowk to Dhuddiwala Last Stop area, Kehkashan Colony No.1 & 2, Peoples Colony No.1 & 2, Noor Pur, 40 Kothian Road, Khan Model Colony, Shehzad Colony, Fayyaz Colony, Rachna Town, Jhal Chowk to Fish Farm area, Faisal Hospital to Novelty Bridge area, Sammundri Road, Elahi Abad, Muhammad Nagar, Garden Mohallah, main Satiana Road, main Jaranwala Road and their adjacent localities on June 22 (Thursday).

The consumers should switch off their gas appliances to avoid any untoward incident after restoration of gas supply, he added.

Related Topics

Road Jaranwala June Gas From SNGPL P

Recent Stories

realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

4 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

4 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

4 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

4 hours ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

4 hours ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.