Gas suspension schedule issued

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has issued gas suspension schedule due to maintenance and repair work of old main gas pipeline from Jaranwala Road to Satiana Road area here on Friday (August 04, 2023).

According to SNGPL sources, the gas supply will remain suspended for 12 hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Teezab Mill Chowk to Dhuddiwala Last Stop area, Kehkashan Colony No.1 & 2, Peoples Colony No.1 & 2, Noor Pur, 40 Kothian Road, Khan Model Colony, Shehzad Colony, Fayyaz Colony, Rachna Town, Jhal Chowk to Fish Farm area, Faisal Hospital to new Novelty Bridge area, Sammundri Road, Elahi Abad, Muhammad Nagar, Garden Mohallah, Madina Town, Gattwala, main Satiana Road, main Jaranwala Road, Canal Road, Susan Road, Chak 204 Road, Chak 208 Road and their adjacent localities on August 04 (Friday).

The consumers should switch off their gas appliances to avoid any untoward incident after restoration of gas supply, he added.