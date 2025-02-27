Open Menu

Gas Tanker Blast: DC Distributes Cheque Among Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 11:38 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Thursday distributed Rs 2 million financial assistance cheque among the legal heirs of each of the nineteen (19) persons who had died in gas tanker explosion in Multan last month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Thursday distributed Rs 2 million financial assistance cheque among the legal heirs of each of the nineteen (19) persons who had died in gas tanker explosion in Multan last month.

The process of rehabilitating the families affected by the gas tanker blast has begun under orders from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif with the distribution of financial assistance which also included Rs 500,000 for each of the 26 persons who were injured in the tragic incident.

DC Bukhari distributed cheque at his office on Thursday and said that the Chief Minister was also committed to full rehabilitation of property damaged in the wake of the blast. He said that process of rehabilitating homes damaged by blast would begin soon.

