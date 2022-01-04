Gas Tanker Catches Fire After Falling On Road In Muzaffargarh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2022 | 10:50 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :A gas tank, loaded at a trailer caught fire when it fell down at Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road near Pathan Chowk, here on Tuesday morning.
According to Rescue 1122, a capsule shaped gas tank, loaded at a trailer, fell down at Pathan Chowk and caught fire.
Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site and cordoned off area. The fire fighter extinguish the fire.