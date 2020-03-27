UrduPoint.com
Gas Tanker Caught Fire; OGRA Issues Show Cause To Three Companies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 12:06 AM

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday issued show cause notices to three companies involved in an unfortunate incident happened in Lahore where liquified petroleum gas (LPG) tanker caught fire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ):Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday issued show cause notices to three companies involved in an unfortunate incident happened in Lahore where liquified petroleum gas (LPG) tanker caught fire.

In a statement issued here by Senior Executive Director Imran Ghaznavi, OGRA would take strict action in accordance with rules and regulations.

OGRA had served notices to Engro Vopak Terminal Limited, Rana and Company and Havelet Gas Private Limited and sought reply from them in seven days for alleged negligence in the matter.

