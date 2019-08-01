Gas tariff rates restored for 'tandoors': Mian Aslam

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal Thursday said the previous rates of gas tariff has been restored for 'tandoors'.

The Federal government was giving subsidy of Rs 1.5 billion for providing gas on cheaper rates to tandoors, he said and added that price of 100 gram roti would remain at Rs 6.

This was stated by the minister during a meeting with different delegations.

The minister said that in order to provide relief to the common man, the government was giving subsidy of Rs 42 billion on wheat, therefore, the government would not allow to increase Atta price.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that sale of roti and naan on previous rates would be ensured, adding that self-price hiking of roti and naan would not be tolerated.

He said that former so-called Khadim-e-Aalla wasted billions of rupees on the name of sasti roti scheme.

The PTI government was determined for making new Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, adding that equal opportunities for progress would be made available and there will be supremacy of merit and justice in new Pakistan.