UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas Tariff Rates Restored For 'tandoors': Mian Aslam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 09:10 PM

Gas tariff rates restored for 'tandoors': Mian Aslam

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal Thursday said the previous rates of gas tariff has been restored for 'tandoors'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal Thursday said the previous rates of gas tariff has been restored for 'tandoors'.

The Federal government was giving subsidy of Rs 1.5 billion for providing gas on cheaper rates to tandoors, he said and added that price of 100 gram roti would remain at Rs 6.

This was stated by the minister during a meeting with different delegations.

The minister said that in order to provide relief to the common man, the government was giving subsidy of Rs 42 billion on wheat, therefore, the government would not allow to increase Atta price.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that sale of roti and naan on previous rates would be ensured, adding that self-price hiking of roti and naan would not be tolerated.

He said that former so-called Khadim-e-Aalla wasted billions of rupees on the name of sasti roti scheme.

The PTI government was determined for making new Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, adding that equal opportunities for progress would be made available and there will be supremacy of merit and justice in new Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Sale Man Progress Price Gas Government Wheat Merit Packaging Limited Billion

Recent Stories

LDA DG briefs NAB about LDA Avenue-I

44 seconds ago

District administration Peshawar arrests managers ..

48 seconds ago

Pak-Qatar family takaful opens another branch

50 seconds ago

High flood level at River Chenab; no losses report ..

54 seconds ago

Khalilzad, Qureshi discuss Afghan peace process

10 minutes ago

DIG visits Islamabad Traffic Police office, review ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.