Gas Tariff To Remain Unchanged Until December-January: Musadik Malik
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Masood Malik Tuesday said that the current gas tariff would remain unchanged until the winter months of December and January.
Addressing a press conference, he said that the gas tariff has not been increased, and the government is striving to avoid placing any additional burden on the people.
"If the need arises to provide relief, we will make decisions in consultation with all provinces and move forward together. However, our aim is to avoid increasing gas prices," he said.
The minister said that 98% of domestic electricity consumers, who use up to 500 units, have been provided relief by the Punjab government. He added that 86% of those consuming up to 200 units have also received relief from the Federal government. He urged other provincial governments to offer similar relief if they wish.
He urged political leaders to refrain from spreading chaos and to participate in parliamentary committees to contribute to the nation's development.
Dr. Malik highlighted that certain elements are attempting to create obstacles in the country's progress, prosperity, and development. "These are the people who do not want to see the country progress," he added.
Dr. Malik also recalled that after the elections, the opposition was offered the chance to form the government, but they refused.
He mentioned that the Pakistan Peoples Party had also extended an offer to the current opposition to form the government.
He said that one side the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) blaming the U.S. for regime change while simultaneously hiring the services of a U.S. lobbying firm, the Fenton Group. He alleged that PTI lobbied for passing a resolution against Pakistan, and noted that David Fenton, who has campaigned against Pakistan's nuclear program for decades, was hired by PTI.
Without naming , he said the Deputy Chairman is in jail for committing $190 million in corruption, while the "real" Chairman has also been arrested. "One has been arrested in the Top City corruption case, while the other is detained in a $190 million corruption case," he added. He said that after the arrest of PTI's real Chairman, the party has become orphan.
He highlighted widespread corruption stories in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which have become a common topic of discussion. He accused some elements of facilitating and supporting terrorists. He said that those who deny the ongoing operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa must account for the sacrifices rendered by the armed forces, calling it an unfortunate situation.
Highlighting internal conflicts within PTI, he pointed out that the party is disintegrating, with its members now fighting among themselves.
