Gas Task Force Disconnects Eight Meters

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 07:59 PM

In an on-going action against illegal usage of gas meters, Sui Gas Task Force disconnected eight meters installed at different locations

As per detail provided by the official source, a connections of gas meter was severed for 'not having meter system record'.

Another meter was de-installed over glass breakage. A meter of the consumer was disconnected on basis of 'carrying long- extension'. It was said that four meters were removed for illegally using compressor.

In addition, five consumers were found guilty of supplying gas to the neighbours through connection of illegal rubber pipe lines. Therefore these connections were disconnected on the spot.

The special recovery team of the Task Force collected overall Rs. 30,500 fine from different owners of the disconnected meters.

Moreover, Chief Engineer of the Gas Field said in statement that special measures were adopted to ensure smooth supply of gas during the Eid holidays.

