Open Menu

Gas Theft Attempt Foiled In Bama Town: Illegal Pipeline Removed

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Gas theft attempt foiled in Bama town: illegal pipeline removed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has successfully foiled a gas theft attempt in Bama Town by dismantling an illegal pipeline.

According to a spokesperson of SNGPL, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Task Force in Islamabad had conducted a successful raid in Bama Town, preventing the unlawful network from being established.

The underground illegal pipeline, stretching over 300 meters, was discovered and removed before it could connect to the distribution network, saving the department from irreparable damage.

The action had been initiated on the gas theft in the area of Federal and its adjoining areas on the directives of the General Manager of SNGPL Azhar Rashid Sheikh.

During the operation, Task Force personnel disconnected illegal gas meters and initiated legal proceedings against residential consumers engaged in commercial usage of gas connections.

The operations were carried out in various localities, including Tarlai, Dhok Paracha, Tarnol, and New Town Attock.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rashid Bama Attock Gas From Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwi ..

Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwis in ICC World Cup Opener

10 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Nethe ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, W ..

1 hour ago
 MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful C ..

MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful Coexistence&#039; subject to it ..

1 hour ago
 MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower ..

MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower national talent across key se ..

1 hour ago
 PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaig ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaign today

2 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Re ..

Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Real Madrid announce landmark gl ..

3 hours ago
Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes ..

Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes Foresight Forum&#039; on Octo ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen eco ..

Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen economy

13 hours ago
 Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's T ..

Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's Tenerife

13 hours ago
 China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller ..

China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller against Japan

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan