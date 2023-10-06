Gas theft attempt foiled in Bama town: illegal pipeline removed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has successfully foiled a gas theft attempt in Bama Town by dismantling an illegal pipeline.

According to a spokesperson of SNGPL, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Task Force in Islamabad had conducted a successful raid in Bama Town, preventing the unlawful network from being established.

The underground illegal pipeline, stretching over 300 meters, was discovered and removed before it could connect to the distribution network, saving the department from irreparable damage.

The action had been initiated on the gas theft in the area of Federal and its adjoining areas on the directives of the General Manager of SNGPL Azhar Rashid Sheikh.

During the operation, Task Force personnel disconnected illegal gas meters and initiated legal proceedings against residential consumers engaged in commercial usage of gas connections.

The operations were carried out in various localities, including Tarlai, Dhok Paracha, Tarnol, and New Town Attock.