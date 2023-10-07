Gas theft crackdown: 55 more connections cut off, Rs 30mln fine imposed

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) detected another illegal 55 connections and imposed a fine of worth Rs 30 million in its ongoing crackdown against gas theft

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) detected another illegal 55 connections and imposed a fine of worth Rs 30 million in its ongoing crackdown against gas theft.

According to a spokesman for SNGPL, a Lahore regional team cut off 15 connections on illegal use of gas and another two on use of compressors and 47 underbilling cases have been processed and a FIR was lodged against them.

In Bahawalpur, the regional team cut off seven connections on use of compressor while another 16 for illegal use and 17 underbilling cases were processed. The company severed 11 connections on illegal use of gas while another 09 on compressor use and 6 underbilling cases have been processed in Multan. The team imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on gas pilferers.

In Sheikhupura, one connection was disconnected on use of compressor while 63 under billing cases have been processed. In Peshawar and Karak, the company disconnected 44 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections. The regional team also lodged two FIRs against gas theives.

In Rawalpindi, the regional team severed six gas connections on direct and illegal use of gas while another one on the use of compressor. The SNGPL’s team in Mardan processed 64 underbilling cases and six connections were cut off on illegal use of gas.

In Sialkot, the company severed two connections on use of compressor , one on illegal use of gas. ln Sargodha, 38 underbilling cases were processed. The regional team in Gujranwala processed 145 underbilling cases and 4 meters were disconnected on the use of compressor while another 5 on illegal use of gas.

In Gujrat, three connections were cut off on illegal use of gas and 57 underbilling cases were processed. The company disconnected 10 connections on illegal use of gas in Islamabad. In Sahiwal, five connections were cut off on illegal use of gas. The regional team in Faisalabad processed 42 underbilling cases and cut off six connections on illegal use of gas and another 01 on the use of compressor. A fine of Rs 130,000 was also imposed on gas pilferers.