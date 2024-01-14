Gas theft: SNGPL cuts off 316 connections in Punjab, KP, Islamabad; Rs 5.6 million fine imposed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 316 connections; Rs 5.6 million fine imposed

According to the report released by the SNGPL on Sunday, in Lahore, the regional team disconnected 17 connections on illegal use of gas while another 24 on use of compressor and also imposed fine 3.29 million against gas theft cases.The team also lodged an FIR against gas pilferes.In Rawalpindi the team disconnected 74 connections on illegal use of gas and amount of Rs 0.14 million have been booked against gas theft cases.During the crackdown in Islamabad the regional team disconnected 6 connections on illegal use of gas.In Multan 1 connection was disconnected on illegal use of gas while another 49 on use of compressor.

The team also lodged an FIR against gas theft.

In Peshawar and Karak,the company disconnected 69 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas and also imposed fine of Rs 2.05 million against gas theft cases .

In Sahiwal, six connections were disconnected on compressor use while another one on illegal use of gas.

In Sheikhupura 49 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas and amount of Rs 0.06 million booked against gas theft cases. In Bahawalpur the team disconnected 10 connections on use of compressor.In Faisalabad the team disconnected 3 connections on illegal use of gas while another 7 on use of compressor.The team also imposed fine of Rs 0.06 million against gas theft cases.