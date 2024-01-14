- Home
- Pakistan
- Gas theft: SNGPL cuts off 316 connections in Punjab, KP, Islamabad; Rs 5.6 million fine imposed
Gas Theft: SNGPL Cuts Off 316 Connections In Punjab, KP, Islamabad; Rs 5.6 Million Fine Imposed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2024 | 01:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 316 connections; Rs 5.6 million fine imposed
According to the report released by the SNGPL on Sunday, in Lahore, the regional team disconnected 17 connections on illegal use of gas while another 24 on use of compressor and also imposed fine 3.29 million against gas theft cases.The team also lodged an FIR against gas pilferes.In Rawalpindi the team disconnected 74 connections on illegal use of gas and amount of Rs 0.14 million have been booked against gas theft cases.During the crackdown in Islamabad the regional team disconnected 6 connections on illegal use of gas.In Multan 1 connection was disconnected on illegal use of gas while another 49 on use of compressor.
The team also lodged an FIR against gas theft.
In Peshawar and Karak,the company disconnected 69 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas and also imposed fine of Rs 2.05 million against gas theft cases .
In Sahiwal, six connections were disconnected on compressor use while another one on illegal use of gas.
In Sheikhupura 49 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas and amount of Rs 0.06 million booked against gas theft cases. In Bahawalpur the team disconnected 10 connections on use of compressor.In Faisalabad the team disconnected 3 connections on illegal use of gas while another 7 on use of compressor.The team also imposed fine of Rs 0.06 million against gas theft cases.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday
Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Only one dengue case reported in Punjab10 minutes ago
-
Repression, might policies continue unabated in IIOJK: APHC29 minutes ago
-
Apple farmers in occupied Kashmir face uncertainty29 minutes ago
-
Solangi terms press clubs as main pillars of press freedom40 minutes ago
-
Rate of eggs touches all-time high, to be sold on 540 per dozen2 hours ago
-
Two dacoits in police custody injured during encounter2 hours ago
-
KPFS&HFA operation continue against adulteration mafia in KP3 hours ago
-
Police arrests seven POs3 hours ago
-
SC restores ECP's order for withdrawal of 'bat' as PTI symbol12 hours ago
-
PML-N to sweep upcoming elections: Barrister Danyal12 hours ago
-
Conference on ‘Indus Valley Civilization: An unfinished Agenda’ held12 hours ago
-
Secretary Health emphasizes continuous efforts to improve hospitals13 hours ago