Open Menu

Gas Theft: SNGPL Cuts Off 316 Connections In Punjab, KP, Islamabad; Rs 5.6 Million Fine Imposed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Gas theft: SNGPL cuts off 316 connections in Punjab, KP, Islamabad; Rs 5.6 million fine imposed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 316 connections; Rs 5.6 million fine imposed

According to the report released by the SNGPL on Sunday, in Lahore, the regional team disconnected 17 connections on illegal use of gas while another 24 on use of compressor and also imposed fine 3.29 million against gas theft cases.The team also lodged an FIR against gas pilferes.In Rawalpindi the team disconnected 74 connections on illegal use of gas and amount of Rs 0.14 million have been booked against gas theft cases.During the crackdown in Islamabad the regional team disconnected 6 connections on illegal use of gas.In Multan 1 connection was disconnected on illegal use of gas while another 49 on use of compressor.

The team also lodged an FIR against gas theft.

In Peshawar and Karak,the company disconnected 69 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas and also imposed fine of Rs 2.05 million against gas theft cases .

In Sahiwal, six connections were disconnected on compressor use while another one on illegal use of gas.

In Sheikhupura 49 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas and amount of Rs 0.06 million booked against gas theft cases. In Bahawalpur the team disconnected 10 connections on use of compressor.In Faisalabad the team disconnected 3 connections on illegal use of gas while another 7 on use of compressor.The team also imposed fine of Rs 0.06 million against gas theft cases.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sheikhupura Karak Gas Sunday FIR Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

5 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

13 hours ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

13 hours ago
 DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

13 hours ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

13 hours ago
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

13 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners ..

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..

13 hours ago
 Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

13 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..

14 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday

14 hours ago
 Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportatio ..

Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan