Gas vanished away from stoves

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Low gas pressure continued in most parts of the city which created problems for the domestic users especially in morning time from the beginning of the winter.

The unannounced gas load shedding severely affected the daily routine activities of public.

It is pertinent to point out that those working in offices and students had to leave for their daily routine without taking breakfast due to the unavailability of gas at that time.

Most localities in Rawalpindi are getting low gas pressure and for these reason housewives are unable to cook food.

The people residing in Miran Bakash Badai no.

3, Khatana, Dhoke Dalal,Karimpura,Committee Chowk, Dhoke Khaba, Umer Road, Dhoke Ealhi Bukush, Nadeem Colony, Arya Mohallah, Pirwadhai, Bakra Mandi, Peoples Colony are facing worst difficulties due to low gas pressure.

The citizens of the area while talking to APP, urged the authorities concerned to take action against malpractices and to check the irregularity for ensuringAyesha Bibi, a housewife, said that public is facing problems because of inefficiency of the Concerned Officers. "We pay gas bills every month but in every winter we have to face difficulties. We cannot buy breakfast, lunch and dinner from restaurants.