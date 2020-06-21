Gasoline stations charged Rs 12,000 fine

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The district management charged two gasoline stations with fine amount of Rs 12,000 for selling out fuel at prices violating rates fixed by the government.

According to a press release issued here, after receiving complaints, Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalpur, MuzaffarKhan Siaal directed the officials concerned to inspect rates of fuel at gasoline stations, said a news release.

The assistant commissioners visited several gasoline stations in the city. They found two gasoline stations violating the government rates and imposed fine of Rs 12,000 against two gasoline stations for selling out fuel violating the government rates.