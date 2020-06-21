UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gasoline Stations Charged Rs 12,000 Fine

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 01:50 PM

Gasoline stations charged Rs 12,000 fine

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The district management charged two gasoline stations with fine amount of Rs 12,000 for selling out fuel at prices violating rates fixed by the government.

According to a press release issued here, after receiving complaints, Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalpur, MuzaffarKhan Siaal directed the officials concerned to inspect rates of fuel at gasoline stations, said a news release.

The assistant commissioners visited several gasoline stations in the city. They found two gasoline stations violating the government rates and imposed fine of Rs 12,000 against two gasoline stations for selling out fuel violating the government rates.

Related Topics

Fine Bahawalpur Government

Recent Stories

Second phase of COVID-19 screening for Sharjah Gov ..

38 minutes ago

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt in protecting it ..

53 minutes ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

3 hours ago

Mainland China reports 26 new COVID-19 cases inclu ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 21, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.