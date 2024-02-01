Gastro diseases claiming lives of 60,000 people per annum: experts

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The gastroenteritis and stomach diseases are taking the lives of 60,000 people annually in Pakistan. Hence, the wastewater should be treated only for agriculture purpose, because its heavy metals are causing various health issues.

This was stated by experts while addressing an international seminar on 'Molecular and Agro Ecological Interventions for Sustainable Peri-Urban Agriculture (A gastroenteritis context)', organised by the Department of Agronomy and Centre of Agricultural Biochemistry & Biotechnology, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Thursday.

Pro-Vice Chancellor/Dean Agriculture UAF Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan also spoke on the occasion and stressed the need of promoting kitchen gardening that would ensure safe and healthy food for the human beings.

He said that “grow self and stay healthy” should be adopt in addition to using modern techniques for water treatment for irrigation purposes as without treatment the wastewater was contaminating the agricultural produce also.

He said that the country needed a serious intervention to combat environmental, soil and water degradation issues along with proper remediation. He also stressed the need for joint efforts to address these challenges on war-footing.

Dr Patrick McKenna from Canfield University UK, while talking about wastewater irrigation for vegetables crops in Faisalabad, said that irrigation water was increasing soil pollution due to industrial activities and peri-urban growth. He said that soil metal concentrations were mostly increasing with wastewater irrigation, biochar treatment has mitigated somewhere.

Deputy Chief Scientist National Institute for Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (NIBGE) Dr Muhammad Afzal said that toxic items such as heavy metals, antibiotics and pathogens in wastewater are resulting in various diseases.

Chairman Agronomy Department UAF Prof. Dr. Abdul Khaliq said that levels of heavy metals and pathogens in the water resources of the country are alarmingly high. He was of the view that biomaterial sciences are essential to provide solutions for environmental issues and to lower down the heavy metals impact in the food chain.

Director Center for Agriculture Biochemistry & Biotechnology Dr Bushra Sadia said that management of soils and molecular interventions will ensure the sustainable peri urban agriculture production.

She stressed the need to save the soil and water wisely as the situation was deteriorating especially in poor peri urban areas.

Dr Fahd Rasul said that tested biochar based interventions will cope with deleterious effects of reused water irrigated crops and vegetables that pose risks to human health and emphasized the use of biochar for water treatment to prevent spread of gastroenteritis in future. He said biochar intervention deployed to wastewater can be treated safely and eco-friendly way.

Dr Mashkoor Gilani said that aantimicrobial resistance is one of the leading causes of death. Excessive use of antibiotics in food animals like dairy and poultry is driving antimicrobial resistance. Pakistan is facing a very grim situation of drug resistant infections. He said that their work at UAF, focused on quantifying antibiotic use and determining transmission routes of drug resistant bacteria between animal, environment and humans.

Dr Ghulam Mustafa working on molecular aspects on determining transmission routes was practically demonstrated in the lab and hands-on training provided for capacity building of participants.