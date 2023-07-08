Open Menu

Gastro Outbreak Claims 3 Lives In Khuzdar

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2023 | 08:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :At least three persons, women and a child among them, reportedly died of the gastro outbreak in the remote area of Khuzdar district of Balochistan, claimed local people of the affected district.

As per area people, two women including Bibi Ganj-35 Bibi Shah-25 and a child namely Noor aged 4 died of gastro in Dasht area of Khuzdar's Wadh arenji Tehsil during two days.

A large number of patients with vomiting and motion complaints are being rushed to the district headquarters hospital and basic health units. However, on account of the limited resources available, patients did not get treated properly.

The scorching wave of heat, lack of basic facilities and contaminated water in the far-flung areas of the province are the main reason of the outbreak of epidemics all the time.

"No health team has so far visited the affected areas, despite the surface of the several cases of the epidemic.

"The death toll may rise, if the health teams did not reach the affected areas," they feared, urging the health authorities mainly the Secretary health to immediately take notice of the issue that claimed several lives in the last couple of days.

When contacted, the health department had claimed that, health teams under the supervision of District Health Officer Khuzdar are reaching the affected area.

