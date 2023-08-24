Gates in interior Lahore to be restored

Local Government Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmad has said that Rs 75 million are being allocated for restoration of gates of the interior Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Local Government Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmad has said that Rs 75 million are being allocated for restoration of gates of the interior Lahore.

According to official sources here on Thursday that gates would be restored in their real shape.

He said that Walled City has been given deadline of June 2024 for restoration of the gates. PC-1 of the project has been approved and Lahori gate, Sheranwala gate, Kashmiri gate and Roshnai gate are included in PC-1.

Dr Irshad Ahmad further said that restoration work of the gates is being started as per the direction of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister.