UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gates To Be Constructed At Entry Points Of Three Districts Of Bahawalpur Division

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 09:18 PM

Gates to be constructed at entry points of three districts of Bahawalpur division

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said that gates will be constructed at the entry points of all the three districts of the division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said that gates will be constructed at the entry points of all the three districts of the division.

While presiding over a video-link meeting at his office here Thursday, he said that with the help of Metropolitan Corporations and Buildings Departments, the gates depicting historic architecture will be constructed.

He further told that more than 200 flats will be constructed in Bahawalpur city for government officers and employees of Bahawalpur. He said that initiatives would be taken on a war step basis to overcome the shortage of residences for government officers and employees. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners and officers of all the three districts of Bahawalpur division.

Related Topics

Shortage Bahawalpur All Government

Recent Stories

Russian Utair Carrier Halts Flights From Moscow to ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's 2020 Economic Growth Will Likely Be Close ..

3 minutes ago

Spain minister tests positive for virus

3 minutes ago

Walk held to mark World Kidney Day

3 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz appreciates Khaqan for being loyal to ..

9 minutes ago

Dutch Prosecutors Demanding Court Agrees to Sugges ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.