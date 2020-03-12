Gates to be constructed at entry points of three districts of Bahawalpur division

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said that gates will be constructed at the entry points of all the three districts of the division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said that gates will be constructed at the entry points of all the three districts of the division.

While presiding over a video-link meeting at his office here Thursday, he said that with the help of Metropolitan Corporations and Buildings Departments, the gates depicting historic architecture will be constructed.

He further told that more than 200 flats will be constructed in Bahawalpur city for government officers and employees of Bahawalpur. He said that initiatives would be taken on a war step basis to overcome the shortage of residences for government officers and employees. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners and officers of all the three districts of Bahawalpur division.