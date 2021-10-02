UrduPoint.com

Gateway Between JSMU, JPMC Inaugurated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 05:20 PM

Gateway between JSMU, JPMC inaugurated

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :The newly constructed gateway connecting Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) and Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) was inaugurated on Saturday to facilitate the faculty, staff and students of both institutions.

Executive Director JPMC and Acting Vice-Chancellor JSMU, Professor Shahid Rasul formally opened the gateway. He expressed the determination to deepen the associations of both the Institutions and dedicated this gateway to the alumni of the University. The gateway is meant to provide easy access for students and faculty into the clinical area, a need that was being felt for a long time. All security and precautionary considerations were fulfilled before the opening of the entrance.

Registrar Dr Azam Khan, and Director Affiliated Colleges and In charge Alumni Affairs Dr Rahat Naz organized the inaugural ceremony with the JSMU Alumni in recognition of Professor Shahid Rasul's efforts in providing more momentum to the JSMU and JPMC alliance.

Furthermore, the inaugural ceremony was attended by Professor Lubna Ansari Baig, Dean of Medicine Professor Masroor Ahmed, Chairperson AIPH-JSMU, Principal SMC-JSMU Professor Ghulam Sarwar Qureshi, Principal SIOHS-JSMU Professor Zubair Ahmed Abbasi, and members of the alumni including Professor Mukarram Ali, Professor Sameer Qureshi, and Dr Shahabullah.

Related Topics

Sindh Alliance All

Recent Stories

Early detection of Breast Cancer can increase surv ..

Early detection of Breast Cancer can increase survival rate

29 minutes ago
 India reports 24,354 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 24,354 new COVID-19 cases

12 minutes ago
 Fawad condoles demise of legendary actor Umer Shar ..

Fawad condoles demise of legendary actor Umer Sharif

12 minutes ago
 501 confirmed dengue cases reported in RWP so far

501 confirmed dengue cases reported in RWP so far

12 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 11,889 new COVID-19 cases, 121 mo ..

Malaysia reports 11,889 new COVID-19 cases, 121 more deaths

13 minutes ago
 DC listened complaints of people in Jam Sahib town ..

DC listened complaints of people in Jam Sahib town

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.