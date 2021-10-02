Gateway between JSMU, JPMC inaugurated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :The newly constructed gateway connecting Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) and Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) was inaugurated on Saturday to facilitate the faculty, staff and students of both institutions.

Executive Director JPMC and Acting Vice-Chancellor JSMU, Professor Shahid Rasul formally opened the gateway. He expressed the determination to deepen the associations of both the Institutions and dedicated this gateway to the alumni of the University. The gateway is meant to provide easy access for students and faculty into the clinical area, a need that was being felt for a long time. All security and precautionary considerations were fulfilled before the opening of the entrance.

Registrar Dr Azam Khan, and Director Affiliated Colleges and In charge Alumni Affairs Dr Rahat Naz organized the inaugural ceremony with the JSMU Alumni in recognition of Professor Shahid Rasul's efforts in providing more momentum to the JSMU and JPMC alliance.

Furthermore, the inaugural ceremony was attended by Professor Lubna Ansari Baig, Dean of Medicine Professor Masroor Ahmed, Chairperson AIPH-JSMU, Principal SMC-JSMU Professor Ghulam Sarwar Qureshi, Principal SIOHS-JSMU Professor Zubair Ahmed Abbasi, and members of the alumni including Professor Mukarram Ali, Professor Sameer Qureshi, and Dr Shahabullah.