UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gathering At Tourists Spots Can Increase Coronavirus Outbreak: Deputy Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 10:41 PM

Gathering at tourists spots can increase coronavirus outbreak: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Gul Khattak Wednesday said due to coronavirus, no one would be allow to visit tourists spots in the division in the light of the instructions of the provincial government and commissioner

MALAKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Gul Khattak Wednesday said due to coronavirus, no one would be allow to visit tourists spots in the division in the light of the instructions of the provincial government and commissioner.

He said gatherings at the tourists spots could further increase the coronavirus outbreak. However, the public should cooperate with the administration to avoid leaving their homes unnecessarily and not to rush in the markets to help prevent the spread of the virus, he said.

He asked to use masks and sanitizers as well as other safety precautions for the safety of you and your respective families. He expressed these views at Zarabad Check Post Sakhakot.

He reviewed the arrangements made by the district and tehsil administration to check the influx of tourists and paid a surprise visit to Sakhakot and Dargai bazaars and instructed for the distribution of masks and sanitizers among the Levies personnel.

Assistant Commissioner Dargai Mohibullah Khan and Post Commander Sakhakot Ghafoor Khan were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Gul Khattak said the soldiers of Malakand Levies had performed their duties very well even on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

He said tourists coming from the outside districts, the Zarabad Check Post Sakhakot were sending them back with necessary instructions.

He also appealed the people to prove their patriotism and responsible citizenship by cooperating with the government and administration on the steps taken for the prevention of coronavirus and safety guidelines.

Related Topics

Visit Malakand Dargai Citizenship Market Post From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints ADEK Undersecretary

25 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid chairs meeting of Higher Committee ..

40 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Extends Pass Regime Until June 14, Bu ..

33 minutes ago

YouTube Fixing Errors Causing Removal of Comments ..

33 minutes ago

Pompeo Tells Congress Hong Kong Does Not Warrant P ..

33 minutes ago

NDMA for adopting precautions to avoid life, prope ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.