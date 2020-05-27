Gathering at tourists spots can increase coronavirus outbreak: Deputy Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MALAKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Gul Khattak Wednesday said due to coronavirus, no one would be allow to visit tourists spots in the division in the light of the instructions of the provincial government and commissioner.

He said gatherings at the tourists spots could further increase the coronavirus outbreak. However, the public should cooperate with the administration to avoid leaving their homes unnecessarily and not to rush in the markets to help prevent the spread of the virus, he said.

He asked to use masks and sanitizers as well as other safety precautions for the safety of you and your respective families. He expressed these views at Zarabad Check Post Sakhakot.

He reviewed the arrangements made by the district and tehsil administration to check the influx of tourists and paid a surprise visit to Sakhakot and Dargai bazaars and instructed for the distribution of masks and sanitizers among the Levies personnel.

Assistant Commissioner Dargai Mohibullah Khan and Post Commander Sakhakot Ghafoor Khan were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Gul Khattak said the soldiers of Malakand Levies had performed their duties very well even on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

He said tourists coming from the outside districts, the Zarabad Check Post Sakhakot were sending them back with necessary instructions.

He also appealed the people to prove their patriotism and responsible citizenship by cooperating with the government and administration on the steps taken for the prevention of coronavirus and safety guidelines.