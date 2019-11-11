Gathering first time disallowed at Hazratbal

Very year, thousands of people travel from far off districts of Kashmir to reach Hazratbal shrine on the 12th Rabi-ul-Awal for prayers and to have the glimpse of the holy relic of the Prophet (SAW)

From the time immemorial, the holy relic was displayed after every prayer of the day on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal. However, this year, no gatherings were allowed at the shrine. The brutal act has hurt the religious sentiments of people of Kashmir, who have emotional and spiritual attachment with the shrine as it houses the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The locals termed the move as direct interference in religious matters.In the meantime, religious functions were also disallowed in other shrines and major mosques of the Kashmir valley including the traditional congregational prayers at the shrine of Hazrat Naqshband Sahib in Khwajabazar area of Srinagar's old city.

The gates of historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar continue to remain closed for devotees even on Every year id Milad, today. A large number of personnel of Central Reserve Police Force are deployed outside the Jamia Masjid to prevent people from entering the mosque.Meanwhile, uneasy calm prevails in the Kashmir valley and Muslim areas of Jammu region, where life remains affected on the 98th straight day, today, in protest against the scrapping of Kashmir's special status and its bifurcation.

There are restrictions on assembly of four or more persons while communication network, including prepaid phones and internet continue to remain suspended. Suspension of internet service even at so-called Media facilitation Centre' in Srinagar over the past few days has left media persons high and dry, as they are unable to file their reports and news stories without internet service.