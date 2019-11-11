UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gathering First Time Disallowed At Hazratbal

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 01:04 PM

Gathering first time disallowed at Hazratbal

Very year, thousands of people travel from far off districts of Kashmir to reach Hazratbal shrine on the 12th Rabi-ul-Awal for prayers and to have the glimpse of the holy relic of the Prophet (SAW)

Every year (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th November, 2019) very year, thousands of people travel from far off districts of Kashmir to reach Hazratbal shrine on the 12th Rabi-ul-Awal for prayers and to have the glimpse of the holy relic of the Prophet (SAW).

From the time immemorial, the holy relic was displayed after every prayer of the day on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal. However, this year, no gatherings were allowed at the shrine. The brutal act has hurt the religious sentiments of people of Kashmir, who have emotional and spiritual attachment with the shrine as it houses the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The locals termed the move as direct interference in religious matters.In the meantime, religious functions were also disallowed in other shrines and major mosques of the Kashmir valley including the traditional congregational prayers at the shrine of Hazrat Naqshband Sahib in Khwajabazar area of Srinagar's old city.

The gates of historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar continue to remain closed for devotees even on Every year id Milad, today. A large number of personnel of Central Reserve Police Force are deployed outside the Jamia Masjid to prevent people from entering the mosque.Meanwhile, uneasy calm prevails in the Kashmir valley and Muslim areas of Jammu region, where life remains affected on the 98th straight day, today, in protest against the scrapping of Kashmir's special status and its bifurcation.

There are restrictions on assembly of four or more persons while communication network, including prepaid phones and internet continue to remain suspended. Suspension of internet service even at so-called Media facilitation Centre' in Srinagar over the past few days has left media persons high and dry, as they are unable to file their reports and news stories without internet service.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Delhi Protest Internet Police Parliament Visit Brussels Jammu Srinagar David Belgium November 2019 Prayer Mosque Muslim Media From

Recent Stories

PM Khan, Indian Punjab's CM Singh have families' t ..

6 minutes ago

Grand Mufti of Russia Assures OIC Secretary Genera ..

14 minutes ago

RT Chief Offers Bolivian Ex-President Morales Job ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) to ..

1 minute ago

JUI decides to provide ration to Azadi March parti ..

2 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif report given on discharge is final: ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.