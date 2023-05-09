Gatherings, pillion riding banned under section 144

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shoaib on Tuesday imposed Section 144 Cr. PC in the district with immediate effect to ensure a peaceful environment in the district.

According to a notification issued here by the DC office, a ban has been imposed on unlawful assembly of five or more than five persons in public places, pillion-riding and display of arms, misuse of loudspeakers, provocative speeches, public rallies or protests for 10 days.

The order aimed at ensuring public safety by preventing breach of peace would come into force immediately and remain enforced from May 09 to 18.