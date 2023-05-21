UrduPoint.com

GAUP Holds Awareness Session For Students

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2023 | 08:20 PM

GAUP holds awareness session for students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :The Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics of Agriculture University Peshawar (GAUP) held an awareness session for the students intended to study abroad, admissions guidance and scholarship opportunities.

The brain behind organizing awareness sessions regarding study abroad, admissions guidance and scholarship opportunities was Prof. Dr. Rozina Gul. She got support from the Chairman of the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain Khalil.

The awareness session provided essential information about the process of getting admission in the best universities of the world. Among the speakers were Director Global education Foundation UK Sunil and Assistant Professor, Department of English and Applied Linguistics University of Peshawar Arif Khan.

The speakers discussed various aspects of seeking admission abroad, such as GRE, TOEFL and IELTS exams, profile building, top institutions and their eligibility criteria, courses, etc. He also talked about financing loans, scholarships, and grants for studying abroad.

Sunil answered several questions. Moreover, they also imparted awareness about the admission procedure in UK universities and the importance of advance planning.

Prof. Dr. Rozina Gul described the session as very helpful and said that the session provided details about studying abroad and also clarified the idea of study abroad. Students will be able to clear their doubts and understand the process of applying to an international institution.

