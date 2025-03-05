GAUS delegation visits GBC

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Grand Asian University Sialkot (GAUS) delegation visits Gujranwala Business Center (GBC) to explore potential collaborations, exchanging innovative ideas, and discussing future opportunities here on Wednesday.

According to spokesperson, the delegation included Dean of Engineering Prof. Dr. Shareef Bhatti, HOD of Management Sciences Prof. Dr.

Tariq Husain and Deputy Director of Admissions Rabia Tahir,was

warmly welcomed by Chairman GBC Ahmed Ikram Loan along with other dignitaries.

During the meeting,both sides emphasized the importance of academic and business partnerships to foster growth and development.

The visit was highly successful, strengthening ties between the two institutions and paving the way for future joint initiatives.