Gawadar City's Master Plan To Be Finalized Soon. Khusro Bakhtyar

Gawadar City's Master Plan to be finalized soon. Khusro Bakhtyar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar has underscored that Gwadar will be transformed into a developed and smart port city of international standards with effective urban strategies

He stated that a robust policy is being devised to turn the coastal city into a regional hub of trade and business activities.The Minister was chairing the Steering Committee meeting on Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan here in Islamabad on Tuesday.

He stated that a robust policy is being devised to turn the coastal city into a regional hub of trade and business activities.The Minister was chairing the Steering Committee meeting on Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan here in Islamabad on Tuesday.

PD CPEC Hassan Daud and FHDI team briefed the participants about the proposed Master plan.The Minister appreciated the work done by Fourth Harbor Design Institute (FHDI) on Gwadar Master Plan noting that earlier recommendations made on land use and policy framework have been incorporated in the proposed plan.

The Minister expressed optimism that the report/master plan will be finalized soon which will then be submitted to Cabinet for its final approval.Khusro Bakhtyar said that Gwadar port has the potential to improve socio-economic lives of people of the city and Balochistan at large which will connect the region's land and maritime route thereby benefiting the entire region.

He underlined that Gwadar Master Plan is a major milestone towards achieving an inclusive and sustainable development of the coastal city. The Minister underlined that rights of the local population will be protected and they will be facilitated in every possible manner enabling them to reap benefits from the development of Gwadar.

He stressed that land price speculation also needs to be regulated.CM Balochistan said that provincial government is committed to successful implementation of Master Plan.Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal, Commander Southern Command Gen.

Asim Saleem Bajwa, Secretary Planning Zafar Hassan, DG FWO Maj. Gen. Inam Haider Malik, Deputy Chief of Mission at Chinese Embassy Mr. Zhao Li Jian, members Planning Commission, Project Director CPEC Hassan Daud, officials from departments concerned and senior officials of the ministry were present in the meeting.

