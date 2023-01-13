UrduPoint.com

Gawadar To Play Significant Role In Development Of Balochistan: Farah

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2023 | 06:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan government's Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Friday said that protection of the rights of fishermen was the responsibility of the government and necessary steps have been taken saying that the future of Balochistan was linked with development of Gwadar. The first right on Gwadar belongs to the locals here, she added.

The spokesman of the provincial government said that for any economic development and acceleration of economic activities, the establishment of law and order and the enforcement of rule of law were very important.

Keeping in view the requirements of the modern age, the students will be provided opportunities for technical education and the students will be helped with scholarships for higher and quality education, she noted adding that they could play their role effectively in the development of the province.

The spokesman further said that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was striving for the overall development of the province, therefore projects for collective development were being given priority.

