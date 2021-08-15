UrduPoint.com

Gawador Port To Be Economic Hub Of Pakistan: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Sunday said Balochistan was rich in natural resources and the Gawadar port would be an economic hub of the country.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was working efficiently for the development and uplift of the Balochistan province, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the development of Balochistan would eliminate the sense of deprivation among the people of province.

Gawadar port was an important project of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said and adding that CPEC would bring economic revolution in the country.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan always wanted a peaceful, stable and united Afghanistan which was crucial for the whole region.

