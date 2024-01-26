Open Menu

Gaza At War: ICJ Declares Genocide Charges Against Palestinians Valid

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 26, 2024 | 05:50 PM

The International Court of Justice acknowledges significant loss of life and infrastructure damage due to Israeli attacks in Gaza, rejecting Israel’s plea to dismiss South Africa genocide case against it.

HAGUE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26th, 2024) The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday declared the validity of genocide charges against Israel, dismissing Israel's plea against South Africa's petition. The court has ordered Israel to cease its military operations in Gaza.

In its ruling, the ICJ acknowledged significant loss of life and infrastructure damage in Israeli attacks, attributing them to Hamas assaults. The court also upheld South Africa's allegations against Israel, emphasizing the humanitarian crises and civilian casualties caused by Israeli actions in Gaza.

Israel's request to dismiss South Africa's petition was rejected by the ICJ, which affirmed its jurisdiction to adjudicate genocide charges against Israel. Despite Israel's appeal to defer the Gaza genocide case, the ICJ stated it would proceed with the matter.

The devastation in Gaza, resulting from Israeli military operations post-October 7th, led to numerous casualties and injuries, prompting concerns from the ICJ and the United Nations. Israel, however, attributed civilian casualties to Hamas.

South Africa's accusations against Israel include violations of the UN's genocide convention, contending that Hamas attacks cannot justify genocide against Palestinians. The South African government alleges Israel's bombings aim to annihilate Palestinian lives and exacerbate famine risks.

South Africa's decision to file the case stems from its historical support for the Palestinian cause and its condemnation of Israeli military actions in Gaza. As a signatory to the 1948 Genocide Convention, the ICJ expects compliance from both parties.

