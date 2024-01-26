Gaza At War: ICJ Declares Genocide Charges Against Palestinians Valid
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 26, 2024 | 05:50 PM
The International Court of Justice acknowledges significant loss of life and infrastructure damage due to Israeli attacks in Gaza, rejecting Israel’s plea to dismiss South Africa genocide case against it.
HAGUE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26th, 2024) The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday declared the validity of genocide charges against Israel, dismissing Israel's plea against South Africa's petition. The court has ordered Israel to cease its military operations in Gaza.
In its ruling, the ICJ acknowledged significant loss of life and infrastructure damage in Israeli attacks, attributing them to Hamas assaults. The court also upheld South Africa's allegations against Israel, emphasizing the humanitarian crises and civilian casualties caused by Israeli actions in Gaza.
Israel's request to dismiss South Africa's petition was rejected by the ICJ, which affirmed its jurisdiction to adjudicate genocide charges against Israel. Despite Israel's appeal to defer the Gaza genocide case, the ICJ stated it would proceed with the matter.
The devastation in Gaza, resulting from Israeli military operations post-October 7th, led to numerous casualties and injuries, prompting concerns from the ICJ and the United Nations. Israel, however, attributed civilian casualties to Hamas.
South Africa's accusations against Israel include violations of the UN's genocide convention, contending that Hamas attacks cannot justify genocide against Palestinians. The South African government alleges Israel's bombings aim to annihilate Palestinian lives and exacerbate famine risks.
South Africa's decision to file the case stems from its historical support for the Palestinian cause and its condemnation of Israeli military actions in Gaza. As a signatory to the 1948 Genocide Convention, the ICJ expects compliance from both parties.
Recent Stories
SC allows Sanam Javed to contest general elections
Players' rights include leagues, but Pakistan priority: Shah Khawar
DG BISP visits Mohmand, Haleemzai, Baizai offices review registration process
Australia v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard
Rahul, Jadeja put India on top in first England Test
QESCO to hold online open court under Loralai circle on Jan 30
What they said: Reaction to Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool announcement
SESAME can transform entire scientific landscape of Middle East, OIC region: CG ..
After Parvez Elahi, Sanam and Shaukat Basra allowed to contest upcoming election ..
Paris, London stock markets rally, as Hong Kong surge fades
President promulgates Apostille Ordinance 2024 waiving attestation of documents
Asian equity rally fades despite Wall St records sparked by US data
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC allows Sanam Javed to contest general elections1 minute ago
-
DG BISP visits Mohmand, Haleemzai, Baizai offices review registration process6 minutes ago
-
QESCO to hold online open court under Loralai circle on Jan 306 minutes ago
-
SESAME can transform entire scientific landscape of Middle East, OIC region: CG COMSTECH1 minute ago
-
After Parvez Elahi, Sanam and Shaukat Basra allowed to contest upcoming elections38 minutes ago
-
PTA revenue surges to Rs 850b; access to cellular services reaches 90pc: PM told52 minutes ago
-
Parents asked to protect their children amid rising pneumonia cases1 hour ago
-
Police start security training for general elections 20241 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned poet Rehan Azmi observed1 hour ago
-
Taimur Azam defends PhD thesis1 hour ago
-
1198 violators of election conduct face penalties, warnings1 hour ago
-
ECP grants magisterial authority to DRO for 2024 elections1 hour ago