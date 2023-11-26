Open Menu

Gaza Ceasefire Be Extended: Ashrafi

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Gaza ceasefire be extended: Ashrafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) LAHORE: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Inter-Religious Harmony Tahir Mehmood Asharfi has said that Palestine is the problem of entire humanity and people of all religions in Pakistan have talked about peace from day one.

Addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club, he demand that the war be ended and peace be established in Palestine. “The ceasefire should be extended and negotiations be held for lasting peace. In Palestine, Muslims and Christians also have holy places. But Christians do not go there because they do not want to get a visa from Israel,” he added.

He said, “Peace, security and stability of Pakistan is dear to all of us. The All Pakistan Minority Alliance aims to raise voice for social justice and humanity in the country and abroad. We have done a lot of work. Rumors spread in the name of religion harm the country. Those who spread terrorism in the name of islam will have to wage jihad against themselves. The Christian community in Jaranwala has suffered a lot. The government, Army Chief And I am grateful to all who took timely action.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Prime Minister Army Israel Palestine Jihad Minority Alliance Jaranwala Visa Muslim Christian All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

1 day ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

1 day ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

1 day ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

1 day ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

1 day ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

2 days ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan