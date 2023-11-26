Gaza ceasefire be extended: Ashrafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) LAHORE: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Inter-Religious Harmony Tahir Mehmood Asharfi has said that Palestine is the problem of entire humanity and people of all religions in Pakistan have talked about peace from day one.

Addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club, he demand that the war be ended and peace be established in Palestine. “The ceasefire should be extended and negotiations be held for lasting peace. In Palestine, Muslims and Christians also have holy places. But Christians do not go there because they do not want to get a visa from Israel,” he added.

He said, “Peace, security and stability of Pakistan is dear to all of us. The All Pakistan Minority Alliance aims to raise voice for social justice and humanity in the country and abroad. We have done a lot of work. Rumors spread in the name of religion harm the country. Those who spread terrorism in the name of islam will have to wage jihad against themselves. The Christian community in Jaranwala has suffered a lot. The government, Army Chief And I am grateful to all who took timely action.”