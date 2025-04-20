Gaza Conference On 22nd
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 06:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Under the auspices of Pakistan Markazi Muslim League, the Gaza conference will be held here in Bahawalpur city on April 22.
According to a press release issued by the office of Pakistan Markazi Muslim League, all arrangements have been finalized to organize the conference to express solidarity with the people of Palestine.
“The Israeli government and forces have been targeting innocent people of Palestine,” said Rana Saif, General Secretary, Pakistan Markazi Muslim League Bahawalpur. He said that the Mufti Aazam Gaza was expected to attend the conference. "People of Pakistan stand by the people of Palestine in this hard time," he added.
