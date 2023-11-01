Open Menu

Gazans Faced With Genocide; Says Governor Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2023 | 11:53 PM

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the brutal killing of innocent Palestinian citizens is actually a genocide of humanity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the brutal killing of innocent Palestinian citizens is actually a genocide of humanity.

Speaking at the launch of a US funded entrepreneurship project 'Tabeer' here on Wednesday, he said the martyrdom of Palestinians by the bombing at the civilian settlements and hospitals in Gaza strip is painful.

The Governor Punjab said the international community must come together to end the brutality and tyranny and play a role in stopping the massacre of innocent citizens, women and small children in Gaza strip.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman said the purpose of 'Tabeer Project' is to hone the entrepreneurial skills of students.

He said that the incubation center in the university is an excellent initiative, adding that it will boost the ongoing efforts to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic prosperity in the province.

He said that incubation centers in universities across Punjab are already working towards empowering the youth by providing them with the necessary resources, guidance and opportunities to turn their entrepreneurship dreams in to reality, adding that Tabeer will enhance these efforts through collaborative engagements with university faculty, the NICL team, start-up founders, and industry leaders.

He said that creating a business-friendly environment is vital to the economic development of the country.

The Governor Punjab said that encouraging small business initiatives among the youth will create employment opportunities and bolster economic development. He said that entrepreneurship and innovation are the cornerstones of a thriving economy.

Director National Incubation Centre, Nauman Zafar shed light on the projects undertaken in the past and present. Deputy Chief Mission, US Embassy in Islamabad, Andrew Shofer, American Consul General Lahore Kristin K. Hawkins, Vice Chancellor LUMS, Dr. Tariq Jadoon, Pro Vice Chancellor Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Director National Incubation Centre, Nauman Zafar were present.

More Stories From Pakistan