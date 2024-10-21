Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential approval  

(@Abdulla99267510)

With issuance of Gazette notification, 26th Constitutional amendments are now in effect

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2024) The Gazette notification of the 26th Constitutional Amendment has been officially issued after President Asif Ali Zardari signed the advice sent to him by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The notification was released by the National Assembly, formally enacting the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill 2024 as an Act of Parliament.

With the issuance of the Gazette notification, the 26th Constitutional Amendment is now in effect.

The first step after this amendment is the establishment of a special parliamentary committee tasked with appointing the new Chief Justice of Pakistan. The appointment will be conducted under Clause 3 of Article 175-A.

Process of appointment of CJP:

The Chief Justice of Pakistan will submit the Names of three senior judges to the parliamentary committee, which will then select one judge from this list.

Once the Chief Justice is appointed, the special parliamentary committee would forward the name to the prime minister, who would then advise the President on the appointment.

According to Clause 3-A of Article 175-A, the special parliamentary committee would consist of 12 members, including 8 from the National Assembly and 4 from the Senate.

Besides it, under Clause 3-C of Article 175-A, the Chief Justice would provide a panel of three senior judges to the parliamentary committee three days prior to retirement.

The Speaker of the National Assembly would be responsible for forming this special parliamentary committee.

The 26th Constitutional amendment was overwhelmingly approved by both the Senate and the National Assembly on Sunday night. The session of the National Assembly continued till late night.