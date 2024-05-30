Gazette Notification Of Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 Issued
Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 10:33 PM
The government has issued the gazette notification of Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The government has issued the gazette notification of Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024.
An amendment has been made in the Section 140 of the Elections Act, 2017 and the Ordinance shall be called the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024, the gazette notification said.
According to the Ministry of Law and Justice, the President of Pakistan had promulgated the ordinance in exercise of his powers conferred by Article 89(1) of the Constitution.
