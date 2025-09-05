Gazetted holidays stand cancelled for health staffers, 10 more dengue cases reported

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) In response to the increasing dengue outbreak in Rawalpindi, the DC Office has issued a notification cancelling all gazetted holidays for health workers to continue uninterrupted anti-dengue efforts.

The directive, issued by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (HQ) aims to accelerate prevention and control efforts amid dengue crisis.

Effective immediately, the 12th Rabi-ul-Awal will be observed as a regular working day for all officers and officials involved in dengue-related activities. Additionally, all gazetted holidays, including Sundays and public holidays will be treated as working days for dengue staff until further notice.

On the other hand, there were 10 new confirmed dengue cases in the last 24 hours reported by the health authority, while 21 patients are under treatment in the hospitals. The health authority has reported 188 cases so far since January this year.

Dr. Waqar Ahmad, health authority spokesman confirmed the APP that all health staffers including senior officials will observe routine working day on Saturday, after the cancellation of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) holiday.