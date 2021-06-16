UrduPoint.com
GB 2020 Elections: FAFEN Describes Election Commission's Performance Satisfactory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:40 PM

GB 2020 elections: FAFEN describes election commission's performance satisfactory

FAFEN in its review report Tuesday described the performance of the Election Commission of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) during the general elections 2020 satisfactory

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :FAFEN in its review report Tuesday described the performance of the Election Commission of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) during the general elections 2020 satisfactory.

According to the GB election commission spokesperson, Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) had presented its review report to the GB Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Khan here.

He said FAFEN had also appreciated the personal efforts and hard work of the chief election commissioner.

Terming the election process historic, FAFEN had clearly mentioned that the GB Election Commission conducted the general elections 2020 in a clean, transparent and impartial manner, he added.

It may be recalled that in all 24 Constituencies of GB about 90 representatives of FAFEN were appointed, who had carefully reviewed the arrangements and measures of the GB election commission during election, in the light of which FAFEN had appreciated the arrangements and steps taken for the general elections 2020.

