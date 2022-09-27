UrduPoint.com

GB Among Asia's Most Attractive Tourism Destination , Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2022

GB among Asia's most attractive tourism destination , Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Minister for Tourism Raja Nasir Ali Khan Tuesday said that GB was among Asia's most attractive tourism destinations in the world and it has received record-breaking foreign tourists during the current year as compared to previous years.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government was taking practical steps to improve tourism policy and road infrastructure, especially the GB road on a priority basis to facilitate more tourists.

He said the number of foreign tourists has exceeded the past, adding, the government's top priority is to provide world-class facilities to tourists in the area.

"Gilgit-Baltistan was a land of hospitality, adventure, cultures, mountains, lakes, pastures, and the land of beautiful people, adding, the unique tourism potential of Gilgit-Baltistan has been enhancing the tourist flow, underscoring investment opportunities, and promoting the positive image of Pakistan," he said.

He said that there was a dire need to promote eco-friendly tourism in the region, adding, skilled manpower was required to utilize the natural resources of Gilgit-Baltistan for the development and prosperity of the region.

Replying to a question, he said that the people of GB will soon witness an unprecedented era of economic prosperity with revenue generation through tourism and employment opportunities.

