GB Apex Committee for strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Apex Committee Monday directed the agencies concerned to create awareness among the people about the prevention of coronavirus and strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in true letter and spirit.

An important meeting of the Apex Committee was held at FCNA Headquarters Gilgit which was attended by GB Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khurshid, GB Force Commander, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Ulema, Peace Committee, Elders and Journalists.

The meeting reviewed the harmful effects of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic and expressed satisfaction that the situation in Gilgit-Baltistan is much better than other parts of the country.

The participants expressed satisfaction over the treatment and Testing Service. They appealed to the public to strictly follow the SOPs to prevent the virus.