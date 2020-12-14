UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Apex Committee For Strict Implementation Of COVID-19 SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 09:34 PM

GB Apex Committee for strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs

Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Apex Committee Monday directed the agencies concerned to create awareness among the people about the prevention of coronavirus and strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in true letter and spirit

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Apex Committee Monday directed the agencies concerned to create awareness among the people about the prevention of coronavirus and strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in true letter and spirit.

An important meeting of the Apex Committee was held at FCNA Headquarters Gilgit which was attended by GB Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khurshid, GB Force Commander, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Ulema, Peace Committee, Elders and Journalists.

The meeting reviewed the harmful effects of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic and expressed satisfaction that the situation in Gilgit-Baltistan is much better than other parts of the country.

The participants expressed satisfaction over the treatment and Testing Service. They appealed to the public to strictly follow the SOPs to prevent the virus.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTI MPA regrets Sindh govt's indifference towards ..

2 minutes ago

Alligator that survived Berlin WWII bombing on dis ..

2 minutes ago

Inquiry report on petrol crisis be made public : L ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan Cabinet approves various legislations

2 minutes ago

Austria defends virus tests despite low numbers

12 minutes ago

Only About 10 out of 60 Joint Russian-Cuban Projec ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.