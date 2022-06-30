UrduPoint.com

GB Archeology Department Starts Rehabilitation Of Historical Structure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2022 | 06:20 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Archeology and Museums Department of Gilgit-Baltistan has started work on the repair and maintenance of a centuries old historical structure in Gilgit city.

The Mughlai Shikari is located in the West of Jutial, estimated to be over 700 years old. The Mughali Minar gets its name form an invader from the neighboring Badakhshan region, known as Taj Mughal, who had defeated the local rulers and conquered Gilgit.

Mughal Minar, shaped like a Stupa, is one of the most important archeological remains in the Gilgit city which faced the brunt of environment and human activity.

"Keeping in view the importance of the site, archeology and museums department provided finance and engaged Gilgit Development Authority for rehabilitation and protection of the site", according to a media statement.

GDA has been tasked with the rehabilitation of the aforementioned site under the project titled "Sector development of archeology and museums".

