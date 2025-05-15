GB Assembly lauds Pakistan Armed Forces, martyrs

The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution paying glowing tribute to the Pakistani nation, the armed forces, and the martyrs for their courage, professionalism, and sacrifice in the face of recent aggression

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution paying glowing tribute to the Pakistani nation, the armed forces, and the martyrs for their courage, professionalism, and sacrifice in the face of recent aggression.

The resolution offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured. It particularly commended the Pakistan Armed Forces for their swift and effective response to enemy aggression under "Operation Bunyan-um Marsoos", calling it a golden chapter in military history.

The Assembly emphasized that the five-day conflict had showcased the resilience, dignity, and capability of the Pakistani nation to the global community. It added that Pakistan’s government, media, and people upheld moral high ground while India’s Modi-led government suffered a humiliating setback, eventually being forced into a ceasefire.

According to the resolution, this shift has placed Pakistan in a stronger position to advocate for lasting solutions to long-standing issues including the Kashmir dispute, violations of the Indus Waters Treaty, and Indian-sponsored terrorism within Pakistan.

The House urged Pakistan’s political and military leadership to seize this opportunity to push for a just and sustainable resolution of all outstanding disputes with India. It also called upon the international community to take serious notice of India’s aggression pose a grave threat to regional peace and stability.

The resolution presented by Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism, Ghulum Muhammad was passed with unanimous approval.