GB Assembly Lauds Pakistan Armed Forces, Martyrs
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 10:52 PM
The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution paying glowing tribute to the Pakistani nation, the armed forces, and the martyrs for their courage, professionalism, and sacrifice in the face of recent aggression
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution paying glowing tribute to the Pakistani nation, the armed forces, and the martyrs for their courage, professionalism, and sacrifice in the face of recent aggression.
The resolution offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured. It particularly commended the Pakistan Armed Forces for their swift and effective response to enemy aggression under "Operation Bunyan-um Marsoos", calling it a golden chapter in military history.
The Assembly emphasized that the five-day conflict had showcased the resilience, dignity, and capability of the Pakistani nation to the global community. It added that Pakistan’s government, media, and people upheld moral high ground while India’s Modi-led government suffered a humiliating setback, eventually being forced into a ceasefire.
According to the resolution, this shift has placed Pakistan in a stronger position to advocate for lasting solutions to long-standing issues including the Kashmir dispute, violations of the Indus Waters Treaty, and Indian-sponsored terrorism within Pakistan.
The House urged Pakistan’s political and military leadership to seize this opportunity to push for a just and sustainable resolution of all outstanding disputes with India. It also called upon the international community to take serious notice of India’s aggression pose a grave threat to regional peace and stability.
The resolution presented by Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism, Ghulum Muhammad was passed with unanimous approval.
Recent Stories
IHC serves notices on appeal against sentences of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi
Balochistan Education Minister vows to eliminate cheating culture for interest o ..
Nation stands united to mark Thanksgiving Day on Friday : Atta Tarar
Ambassador Rahim Hayat highlights bilateral trade, investment opportunities for ..
Former DG WCLA, Kamran Lashari resigns
Fleet of 100 autonomous electric mining trucks launched at World's first 5G-A op ..
Buledi congratulates candidates passed PCS, CSS examinations
Education Dept appoints 90 male, female teachers in Panjgur
DC Usta Muhammad emphasizes for elimination of cheating in exams
KP Govt to observe May 16 as "Day of Gratitude" in honor of national unity, arme ..
Police committed to protecting citizens' lives, property: RPO
IGP KP directs strict security for foreign nationals; CPEC projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC serves notices on appeal against sentences of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi7 minutes ago
-
Nation stands united to mark Thanksgiving Day on Friday : Atta Tarar7 minutes ago
-
Former DG WCLA, Kamran Lashari resigns8 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to observe May 16 as "Day of Gratitude" in honor of national unity, armed forces7 minutes ago
-
Police committed to protecting citizens' lives, property: RPO7 minutes ago
-
IGP KP directs strict security for foreign nationals; CPEC projects4 minutes ago
-
GB Assembly lauds Pakistan Armed Forces, martyrs4 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt installs CCTV cameras at 253 religious sites of minorities4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms support for Syria, condemns Israeli aggression4 minutes ago
-
LHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder’s bail petitions until May 294 minutes ago
-
PHA decorates the historical Liaquat Bagh with colourful flowers51 minutes ago
-
Thousands students, teachers from different universities express solidarity with Armed Forces51 minutes ago